Advertisement

Experts educate the public on bird flu for small backyard poultry

Third Nebraska farm affected by bird flu
Third Nebraska farm affected by bird flu(10/11 NOW)
By Bria Battle
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Bird flu continues to spread in Nebraska, impacting flocks of chicken across the state. Experts are educating the public on how to keep smaller flocks safe in the recent spread.

Dr. Don Reynolds spoke about ways to monitor flocks of birds at UNL’s 2022 Chick Days event. He said the spread of the virus is concerning for commercial flocks and small backyard flocks of chicken.

The highly contagious virus has spread through farms and other commercial flocks.

Two recent cases impacted more than 900,000 birds in Butler County alone but protecting small flocks of birds in backyards can be even more concerning.

“One of our concerns is of people who would have backyard or small flocks in town or in acreage outside of town,” said Dr. Don Reynolds, Poultry Veterinarian at UNL. “We have concerns about them because often they don’t know about avian influenza and how to protect themselves.”

The state reported its fourth case of the virus from a small flock in north central Nebraska. Dr. Reynolds said the virus spreads more during this time of the year.

“Typically, we have spring rain so there is a lot more water around,” Dr. Reynolds said. “We have cool temperatures and moist conditions, and this all adds up into helping avian influenza survive.”

Dr. Reynolds presented about the overall health of birds, but he said he wanted to focus on the education of bird flu for people with small backyard flocks.

“A conference like we have today is an outstanding opportunity for us to inform people about the problems avian influenza causes, how to protect themselves, and also how to detect avian influenza in their chicken,” Dr. Reynolds said.

Chick Days is an event that focuses on small backyard poultry. Dr. Reynolds said they are working on more events to educate the public about bird flu.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Jury finds Fortenberry guilty on all three charges
PHOTO: Amtrak passenger train , Photo Date: 2014 - Photo: 70154 / Pixabay / MGN
Man who stopped train in Nebraska possibly planning terror attack, documents show
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Gov. Ricketts, House speaker and GOP leader call for Fortenberry to resign following conviction
A vehicle sits in a marsh area surrounded by trees after a crash along I-80 in far-north...
LFR: One hospitalized after rollover crash down steep embankment
Former North Bend elementary school teacher wanted on felony child abuse warrant turns himself in

Latest News

Duncan Aviation's Craft Fair raised dollars for the United Way.
Duncan Aviation’s Craft Fair raises money for United Way
Tyler Manka was arrested after a 12-hour standoff with authorities in Grand Island.
Grand Island inmate arrested following escape, hostage situation
Huskers fall to Wolverines in the ninth
Huskers fall to Wolverines in the ninth
Fourth bird flu case reported in Nebraska