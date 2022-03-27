Experts educate the public on bird flu for small backyard poultry

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Bird flu continues to spread in Nebraska, impacting flocks of chicken across the state. Experts are educating the public on how to keep smaller flocks safe in the recent spread.

Dr. Don Reynolds spoke about ways to monitor flocks of birds at UNL’s 2022 Chick Days event. He said the spread of the virus is concerning for commercial flocks and small backyard flocks of chicken.

The highly contagious virus has spread through farms and other commercial flocks.

Two recent cases impacted more than 900,000 birds in Butler County alone but protecting small flocks of birds in backyards can be even more concerning.

“One of our concerns is of people who would have backyard or small flocks in town or in acreage outside of town,” said Dr. Don Reynolds, Poultry Veterinarian at UNL. “We have concerns about them because often they don’t know about avian influenza and how to protect themselves.”

The state reported its fourth case of the virus from a small flock in north central Nebraska. Dr. Reynolds said the virus spreads more during this time of the year.

“Typically, we have spring rain so there is a lot more water around,” Dr. Reynolds said. “We have cool temperatures and moist conditions, and this all adds up into helping avian influenza survive.”

Dr. Reynolds presented about the overall health of birds, but he said he wanted to focus on the education of bird flu for people with small backyard flocks.

“A conference like we have today is an outstanding opportunity for us to inform people about the problems avian influenza causes, how to protect themselves, and also how to detect avian influenza in their chicken,” Dr. Reynolds said.

Chick Days is an event that focuses on small backyard poultry. Dr. Reynolds said they are working on more events to educate the public about bird flu.

