Linda Dillard still not found after three-day search at Table Rock

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Missing woman Linda Dillard has still not been found after being missing for nine months.

The Nebraska State Patrol completed a three-day search operation on Sunday as part of the ongoing investigation into her disappearance.

Nebraska State Patrol said although this effort did not locate her remains, significant ground was covered that will help with the search.

The State Patrol said this in a press release:

“What our investigators learned this week directs the case into the next phase,” Lt. Eric Jones, of NSP Investigative Services said in a press release. “We are now confident that Linda is not in this large area. Our investigators continue to believe Linda may have been the victim of a crime. We urge anyone with information or anyone who was involved in her disappearance to come forward.”

Numerous tips have been received through Nebraska Crime Stoppers and other avenues in recent days. Nebraska Crime Stoppers continues to offer a reward for information in this investigation. Tips can be made anonymously through Nebraska Crime Stoppers via the Nebraska Crime Stoppers website, the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or by calling 1-800-422-1494.

Throughout the three-day operation, teams searched more than 1,100 acres of land in and around the Table Rock State Wildlife Management Area, 24 miles of roadside ditches, 1.5 miles of river, 2 local farms, and a local lake area. The search team consisted of 44 law enforcement officers, 65 volunteers and support personnel, 15 mounted patrol teams, and 8 dog teams trained for human remains detection.

“We’d like to thank our partners in this week’s operation,” said Lt. Jones. “This large effort would not have been possible without their assistance.”

The search operation included partners from multiple states, including the Nebraska State Patrol, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, NecroSearch International, Brown County (KS) Mounted Search and Rescue, Saline County (KS) Mounted Patrol and Rescue, Sedgwick County (KS) Emergency Management, HRD Canine Search and Rescue Teams, University of Nebraska Department of Forensic Anthropology, Kawasaki of Lincoln, and the Tiger Pride Community Group of Table Rock.”

