Advertisement

Stars roll over Black Hawks

By Eddie Messel
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Stars took a 6-2 win over the visiting Waterloo Black Hawks on Saturday at the Ice Box.

To begin the second period the game was even at one. That all changed after a Noah Laba goal, Laba came off a night where he scored three goals in a win over Sioux Falls on Friday.

Joining Laba with a hat trick on Friday was Lucas Wahlin. Wahiln finished Saturday with back to back hat tricks scoring three goals in the the third period in the Stars win over Waterloo.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Jury finds Fortenberry guilty on all three charges
PHOTO: Amtrak passenger train , Photo Date: 2014 - Photo: 70154 / Pixabay / MGN
Man who stopped train in Nebraska possibly planning terror attack, documents show
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Gov. Ricketts, House speaker and GOP leader call for Fortenberry to resign following conviction
A vehicle sits in a marsh area surrounded by trees after a crash along I-80 in far-north...
LFR: One hospitalized after rollover crash down steep embankment
Former North Bend elementary school teacher wanted on felony child abuse warrant turns himself in

Latest News

Stars take down Black Hawks
Stars take down Black Hawks
Baseball vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi
Huskers Fall in Ninth on Saturday
The Nebraska softball team starts preseason practice outdoors at Bowlin Stadium.
Nebraska Softball: Game 3 Against Michigan cancelled
Anglim finishes with career night
Anglim knocks in career-high six RBI in 13-9 win vs. Michigan