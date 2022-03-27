Stars roll over Black Hawks

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Stars took a 6-2 win over the visiting Waterloo Black Hawks on Saturday at the Ice Box.

To begin the second period the game was even at one. That all changed after a Noah Laba goal, Laba came off a night where he scored three goals in a win over Sioux Falls on Friday.

Joining Laba with a hat trick on Friday was Lucas Wahlin. Wahiln finished Saturday with back to back hat tricks scoring three goals in the the third period in the Stars win over Waterloo.

