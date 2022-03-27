Advertisement

Two overdose at a party Saturday

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people overdosed on cocaine, suspected to be laced with something else Saturday afternoon at a party in Northwest Lincoln, Lincoln Police Department said.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m.

Police showed up to the area, and revived both people on scene, using Narcan on both and providing CPR.

Both people are in critical but stable condition.

LPD is still investigating this incident.

Stick with 10/11. We will update you as we learn more

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Fortenberry resigning after jury convicts on all three charges
Police entered into the National Crime Information Center as an endangered missing person.
Missing person advisory issued after no body is found in North Platte fire
GIPD issued a shelter in place order Friday night
UPDATE: Grand Island standoff over
Tyler Manka was arrested after a 12-hour standoff with authorities in Grand Island.
Grand Island inmate arrested following escape, hostage situation
Fourth bird flu case reported in Nebraska

Latest News

LPD File Photo
One man in custody after stabbing sends one man to hospital
Searching for Linda Dillard
Linda Dillard still not found after three-day search at Table Rock
Duncan Aviation's Craft Fair raised dollars for the United Way.
Duncan Aviation’s Craft Fair raises money for United Way
Third Nebraska farm affected by bird flu
Experts educate the public on bird flu for small backyard poultry