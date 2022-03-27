Two overdose at a party Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people overdosed on cocaine, suspected to be laced with something else Saturday afternoon at a party in Northwest Lincoln, Lincoln Police Department said.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m.

Police showed up to the area, and revived both people on scene, using Narcan on both and providing CPR.

Both people are in critical but stable condition.

LPD is still investigating this incident.

