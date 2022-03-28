Andrews leads the nation in home runs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Billie Andrews is off to a great start to the 2022 season. Andrews currently leads the nation in home runs with 17 in just 30 games for the Huskers.

Andrews is currently hitting .396 with 40 total hits putting her at 18th in the NCAA in hits, along with 36 RBI. Andrews hit her 17th home run in the Huskers 2-0 series sweep over #19 Michigan on Friday. Andrews also sits a top of the country in total bases with 96.

Andrews and the Huskers are back in action on Tuesday against in-state opponent Creighton at Bowlin Stadium, first pitch is at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.