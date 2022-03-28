Chris Hiser named Big Ten Freshman of the Year

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska’s men’s gymnast Chris Hiser was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year announced the conference on Monday afternoon. After collecting votes from the conference coaches, the Big Ten Conference announced both the 2022 Big Ten Gymnast and Freshman of the Year Honors. Michigan’s Paul Juda was named Big Ten Gymnast of the Year.

Chris Hiser is the second Husker to earn the B1G Freshman of the Year award, following Taylor Christopulos receiving the honor during the 2021 season. This is the first time the Huskers have received the award two years in a row. Christopulos was the first Husker to receive the award last season.

Hiser is also the third Husker gymnast to earn any Big Ten individual award since joining the conference back in 2012 (Anton Stephenson was voted Big Ten Co-Gymnast of the Year in 2019).

A three-time B1G Freshman of the Week recipient, the Longmeadow, Mass. native has competed on still rings and floor during his debut season. Hiser impressed after registering a career-high score of 14.25 on floor at the Air Force triad, against Army. The freshman holds a 13.533 average in the conference standings.

”What a great freshman year for Chris. He has worked so hard in what he has accomplished this season with his determination and work ethic and receiving recognition from the conference. I am so proud of him,” Coach Chuck Chmelka said.

Captain Dillan King also received honors for the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. Joining King in the honors is Dylan Kolak from Illinois, Adam Wooten from Michigan, Dexter Roettker from Ohio State, and Andres Perez Gines from Penn State.

The Huskers return to competition this Friday and Saturday, March 1-2 to take part in the 2022 Big Ten Championships for a chance at the title. The championships are hosted by Penn State in College Park, Penn. The meet will be broadcasted live on BTN starting at 6:00 p.m. CT.

