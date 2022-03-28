Advertisement

Country star Jake Owen heads to Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln this summer

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Chart-topping singer and songwriter Jake Owen is heading to Pinewood Bowl Theater in June.

Tickets for the country music star’s show will go on sale Friday, April 1st at 10 a.m.

With eight #1 songs to his name, “Made For You” follows Owen’s fastest-rising career #1 single, “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” and most recent #1 single, “Homemade.”

Owen will perform Thursday, June 16th at 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. at Pinewood Bowl Theater.

Buy tickets at Ticketmaster.com, the Official Ticketmaster app, or buy tickets at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. If you have further questions, please call the Ticket Office at 402.904.5641 and leave a voice message or email boxoffice@pinnaclebankarena.com.

