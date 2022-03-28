Creighton falls to South Carolina in Elite Eight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton’s magical postseason run comes to an end, losing to top-seeded South Carolina 80-50.

The Bluejays made history advancing to the program’s first ever Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight, as well as becoming only the second No. 10 seed to ever make it to the Elite Eight since the tournament expanded to 64 teams.

On their way to the regional finals, Creighton took down No. 7 seed Colorado, No. 2 seed Iowa, and No. 3 seed Iowa State.

