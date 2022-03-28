Advertisement

Democrat Blood names running mate in governor’s race

State Sen. Carol Blood announced her run for governor on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, on the steps...
State Sen. Carol Blood announced her run for governor on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, on the steps of the Nebraska Capitol.(Brian Mastre / WOWT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Democrat Carol Blood has chosen a former state senator and rancher from western Nebraska to be her running mate in the race for Nebraska governor.

Blood, who is currently serving in the Legislature, announced her pick on Sunday. The Omaha World-Herald reports Davis was registered as a Republican when he represented the Sandhills for one term, but he’s now registered as a Democrat.

Davis lost his seat to Tom Brewer in 2016 after facing negative advertisements during the campaign over issues that he had clashed with Gov. Pete Ricketts over.

Since leaving office, Davis has remained politically active and recently served as a lobbyist for the Nebraska chapter of the Sierra Club.

Blood faces a big challenge because the state’s voters haven’t backed a Democrat for governor since the 1990s.

Five Republicans are fighting for the GOP nomination in the primary. State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha is the only one of them who has declared a running mate. The other top Republican candidates are businessmen Charles Herbster and Jim Pillen, former state Sen. Theresa Thibodeau and information technology manager Breland Ridenour.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Fortenberry resigning after jury convicts on all three charges
Police entered into the National Crime Information Center as an endangered missing person.
Missing person advisory issued after no body is found in North Platte fire
GIPD issued a shelter in place order Friday night
UPDATE: Grand Island standoff over
Tyler Manka was arrested after a 12-hour standoff with authorities in Grand Island.
Grand Island inmate arrested following escape, hostage situation
Fourth bird flu case reported in Nebraska

Latest News

Lincoln Police Department
Two overdose at a party Saturday
LPD File Photo
One man in custody after stabbing sends one man to hospital
Searching for Linda Dillard
Linda Dillard still not found after three-day search at Table Rock
Duncan Aviation's Craft Fair raised dollars for the United Way.
Duncan Aviation’s Craft Fair raises money for United Way