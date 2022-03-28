Advertisement

Fatal crash diverts morning traffic near Omaha airport

Omaha Police were diverting traffic Monday morning, March 28, 2022, near Eppley Airfield after...
Omaha Police were diverting traffic Monday morning, March 28, 2022, near Eppley Airfield after a fatal crash near Locust Street and Abbott Drive.
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities responded to a fatal crash Monday morning involving a Council Bluffs school bus near Eppley Airfield.

The crash happened at about 7 a.m. near Abbott Drive and Locust Street, prompting authorities to divert traffic around the intersection near the Omaha airport.

Omaha Police were urging drivers in the area to be cautious and patient. Northbound traffic was still being diverted after 11 a.m.

There were no passengers on the school bus at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

