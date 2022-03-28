Fatal crash diverts morning traffic near Omaha airport

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities responded to a fatal crash Monday morning involving a Council Bluffs school bus near Eppley Airfield.

The crash happened at about 7 a.m. near Abbott Drive and Locust Street, prompting authorities to divert traffic around the intersection near the Omaha airport.

Omaha Police were urging drivers in the area to be cautious and patient. Northbound traffic was still being diverted after 11 a.m.

You’ll have to take 75 north to Storz and go east approaching the airport from the north. https://t.co/Sqe7rDDqDi — Rusty Lord WOWT (@RustyLord) March 28, 2022

There were no passengers on the school bus at the time of the crash.

