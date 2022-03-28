Huskers drop series finale vs. Michigan

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska suffered a 6-1 setback in the series finale vs. Michigan on Sunday afternoon at Hawks Field in Lincoln. The Huskers (9-13, 1-2) scored one run on six hits, while the Wolverines (13-10, 2-1) tallied six runs on nine hits.

Dawson McCarville fell to 2-3 on the year after pitching 5.1 innings. McCarville allowed three runs on six hits and struck out eight Wolverines. CJ Hood threw one inning in relief, while Mason Ornelas tossed 2.1 innings on the mound. Tyler Martin, Chandler Benson and Corbin Hawkins also made an appearance on the mound for the Huskers.

Cam Chick went 2-for-5 to lead Nebraska at the plate. Max Anderson was 1-for-4 with a solo home run, while Jack Steil and Garrett Anglim each had a double. Brice Matthews led off the bottom of the first with a walk to reach base for the 16th consecutive game.The Huskers threatened early in the first, loading the bases with two walks and a fielder’s choice but couldn’t get home any runs.

Michigan took a two-run lead in the second after Riley Bertram’s RBI double down the right field line and Jordon Rogers’ RBI groundout to second. The Wolverines added a run in the third after solo homer to right center by Matt Frey.Nebraska scored its lone run of the game with Anderson’s solo shot to right, his first of the season, to trim the Michigan lead to 3-1 in the third.

The Big Red put runners on first and second in the sixth after Anglim and Steil drew walks but couldn’t cut into the deficit.

The Wolverines tacked on two runs in the seventh with an RBI groundout and wild pitch and scored their sixth run of the game with an RBI single in the ninth.

Nebraska makes the short trip to Omaha for a midweek matchup at Creighton on Tuesday, March 29 at Charles Schwab Field. First pitch between the Huskers and Bluejays is set for 6:32 p.m.

