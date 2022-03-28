Advertisement

Incubus coming to Pinewood Bowl in September

Alternative rock band Incubus heads to Pinewood Bowl Theater in September.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Alternative rock band Incubus is coming to Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln in September.

Tickets for the multi-platinum group’s show go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m.

Incubus has graced the stages of festivals everywhere, from Lollapalooza and Air + Style to Download Festival and Pinkpop and touring alongside the likes of Linkin Park, OutKast, Moby, Jane’s Addiction, Queens of the Stone Age and many more.

Incubus will play at Pinewood Bowl Theater on Friday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

You can buy tickets at Ticketmaster.com, the Official Ticketmaster app, or buy tickets at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. If you have further questions, please call the Ticket Office at 402.904.5641 and leave a voice message or email boxoffice@pinnaclebankarena.com.

