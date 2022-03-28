Lee Brice bringing tour to Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - One of Country music’s biggest names and Grammy nominated artist, Lee Brice, has announced he will be headlining his highly awaited Label Me Proud Tour produced by Live Nation.

Kicking off this June, Brice will bring his “Soul” to 23 markets, performing for all the fans who have been clamoring for live music again the way only Brice can do it - by throwing one hell of a party.

Lee Brice’s Label Me Proud Tour will make a stop at the Viaero Center in Kearney, NE, on June 9, 2022.

“Man, it feels good to announce this tour! It’s been a while since we’ve all been back out on the road and to have my good buddies, Michael Ray and Jackson Dean, join me is a blessing,” says Brice. “Can’t wait to be back in all these places I’ve grown to love over the years with fans that are bar none the best ones out there! See y’all this summer!”

Since the release of Brice’s latest album, Hey World, the CMA and ACM Award winner has landed three consecutive #1 hits including “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Carly Pearce, “One of Them Girls,” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With” - bringing him to an impressive nine #1 career singles. His masterful storytelling and way of bringing a song to life is on full display with his history making track “One of Them Girls” for which he swept the 2021 ASCAP, BMI and SESAC Awards as “Country Song of The Year” – the first time one song took all three awards in the same year.

Supporting Brice out on the road this summer is his good friend and artist, Michael Ray, who is coming off his RIAA Platinum-certified multi-week No. 1, “Whiskey and Rain,” and whose current single “Holy Water” continues to climb the Country charts. Also hitting the road with Brice and Ray during the Label Me Proud Tour is Big Machine recording artist, Jackson Dean, whose stomping first single at Country radio, “Don’t Come Lookin,” is making a massive impact for the rising Country star.

Pre-sale tickets for the Label Me Proud Tour, including special VIP Experience packages where fans will have the chance to meet Brice and Ray, are available through Lee Brice’s fan club on Tuesday, March 29 at 10 a.m.

Public on-sale for the Label Me Proud Tour available Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at LeeBrice.com and MichaelRayMusic.com.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.