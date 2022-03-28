Milder Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Today will be warmer than Sunday. An active weather pattern may be setting up for the next seven to ten days with several chances of precipitation in the forecast. Temperatures should be mainly below average this week.

Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, milder and breezy. There is going to be a wide range of temperatures across the area. Eastern Nebraska will have high temperatures in the low to mid 50s while the panhandle warms up to the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds should be south and southeast at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

A low pressure system and its associated warm front and cold front looks to move through the region Tuesday through early Thursday. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Some storms could be severe in parts of Central and Eastern Nebraska as well as parts of Northern Kansas. The main threats look to be large hail and strong winds. The tornado threat looks to be very low.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible for parts of the area Tuesday afternoon and evening. (KOLN)

Rain will remain possible Wednesday, but then it looks to get cold enough Wednesday night into Thursday morning that a rain/snow mix or all snow is possible. Any snowfall accumulation looks to be light at this time. Wednesday will be much colder with highs in the mid 30s to upper 40s. It should feel even colder with windy conditions expected.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

An upper level disturbance may move through the area Friday and Saturday bringing us another chance of rain. Temperatures should be close to average for this time of the year.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

