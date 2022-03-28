Monday begins breezy, then a storm threat Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We begin the final week of March with relatively quiet weather. Some early morning cloudiness will clear out, allowing for mostly sunny conditions in the afternoon. Southeast winds will become more southerly and breezy, gusting into the 25 to 35 mph range in the southeast, with gusts to 40 mph possible farther north. It will be warmer on Monday with highs climbing into the mid and upper 50s. The fire danger for the region may not be critical but will be very high.

Warmer west, cooler east... (KOLN)

The weather will become unsettled heading into Tuesday. Low pressure will track out of Colorado and slide along into the Kansas line into Southeast Nebraska by late afternoon/evening. Warm air will stream north and along the leading edge of the warm air there may be enough instability for thunderstorms to develop, some of which could become severe. Peak time for storms range from late afternoon through late evening, along and south of Interstate 80.

Some may be severe in the southeast.. (KOLN)

Wind shear strongest along edge of warmer air in southeast Nebraska.. (KOLN)

As the storm tracks into Iowa, colder air will get pulled into Nebraska converting the rain to snow, effecting mainly the northeast third of the state late Tuesday night into Wednesday . The chances for scattered showers mixing with some snow in the Lincoln area are possible, but for now we are keeping the chances low. It will be blustery and colder Wednesday with winds projected to gust into the 40 to 50 mph range.

For the rest of the week a series of fast moving disturbances could produce small chances for scattered showers. Temperatures will start out seasonally cool with highs in the 40s and lower 50s Thursday into Friday. A bit warmer for the weekend with highs climbing into the mid and upper 50s.

