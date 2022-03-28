Advertisement

Nebraska DHHS using genomic and wastewater surveillance to track COVID-19

(John Minchillo | AP)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announces the use of two tools to track COVID-19.

The DHHS says it will begin the development and implementation of genomic and wastewater surveillance to monitor COVID-19 cases and variants across the state.

“The better we are able to track and study COVID-19 and future viruses, the better we can respond to emerging threats,” said Dr. Matthew Donahue, State Epidemiologist for DHHS. “These tools will help enhance our surveillance infrastructure to effectively respond to outbreaks now and in the future.”

Genomic surveillance involves tracking the spread of a disease in a population. Experts sequence the genetic code of the virus to understand how it evolves over time.

DHHS officials say this method will help health experts estimate how prevalent COVID-19 variants are in the state’s population. The method can also help determine if a variant causes mild or severe disease, or if a vaccine works effectively against them.

Wastewater surveillance involves monitoring COVID-19 in wastewater. The DHHS says COVID-19 is shed in the feces of infected individuals, and concentrations of the virus can be measured by sampling wastewater at treatment plants. Measuring the levels of COVID-19 in wastewater helps health officials determine if case numbers are increasing or decreasing.

The DHHS is partnering with the University of Nebraska and wastewater utilities across the state to monitor COVID-19 in wastewater.

“DHHS and stakeholders throughout the State are continuing our close partnerships developed during the pandemic to ensure we are collaborating and using every available tool to protect the well-being of all Nebraskans,” said DHHS CEO Dannette Smith.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Department
Two overdose at a party Saturday
The Nebraska State Patrol has closed I-80 eastbound at Milford (mile marker 382) because of a...
UPDATE: I-80 eastbound at Milford impacted due to crash
Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis
Omaha Police were diverting traffic Monday morning, March 28, 2022, near Eppley Airfield after...
OPD: Council Bluffs man dies in crash after school bus runs light near Omaha airport
LPD File Photo
One man in custody after stabbing sends one man to hospital

Latest News

The federal transportation mask mandate ends April 18, barring another extension.
Airlines push to end COVID masking, test rules
Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement and chief development officer at Bryan Health,...
Lincoln hospital administrator fulfills promise made at beginning of pandemic to get tattoo
The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial has been lowered to low risk (green). The last time the Risk Dial...
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial lowers to green
Flu numbers rise in Nebraska and Lancaster County
Health officials concerned as flu illnesses rise late in the season