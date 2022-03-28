New offerings, old favorites in Oshkosh

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At Mark Ferrari Specialty Coffees, you’ll find not only great coffee, but some new items on the menu at the shop.

“We’ve added in a new savory breakfast roll,” Mark Ferrari said. “Of course you know for the past two years, we’ve had our famous Sweet Macs Cinnamon Rolls, which are cinnamon rolls topped with farm fresh Macadamia nuts. But we thought, let’s come up with something that’s savory. So, we have a ham and cheddar breakfast roll that we now offer.”

According to Mike Piva with the coffee business, the roll is a family recipe. “This dough is really tender and pull-apart,” Piva said. “Also, we put it in a mustard-onion sauce, which really gives it a kick, and goes so well with the ham and cheddar. My mom made this. Her cookbook is here at the shop, which we offer. My mom and her friend created this cookbook back in 1978, so there are a lot of recipes that we continue to pull from.”

Mark Ferrari Specialty Coffees is known for coffee. “Our background is in coffee,” Ferrari said. “We have a farm on the Big Island of Hawaii. We raise and produce our own coffee line, ship it over here, and roast and produce it fresh. We’ve been here with the shop for 15 years now in Oshkosh. The company is 18 years old. But with that, we like to offer new and interesting items, and have a couple of selected baked goods that just go over well. And, we are expanding into the selected gift items.”

Another new offering at Mark Ferrari Specialty Coffees is ice cream. “We are doing a homemade ice cream that Mike grew up with,” Ferrari said. “A lot of the coffee shops are adding fresh ice cream to their drinks. We take the ice cream we make, and provide it as part of our espresso bar drink line up. You can have an ice cream latte, or a blended drink, and we are offering sundaes.”

Check the Mark Ferrari Specialty Coffees Facebook page for more information on hours, and contact information. And feel free to stop by the shop when traveling east or west!

