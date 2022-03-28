Nicola Hauk to join Husker soccer team

Lincoln, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications)- The Nebraska soccer team announced the addition of Nicola Hauk to the roster on Monday. Hauk, along with five newcomers, will join the Huskers for the 2022 season.

“I chose Nebraska because of the opportunities to grow as a person, player and student,” Hauk said.

Hauk, an Eppelheim, Germany, native, comes to Nebraska after spending two seasons at Delta State University under Coach Mark Hiller. In 2021, she started in all 18 games as a defender and helped DSU finish third in the Gulf South Conference. Hauk finished second on the team in minutes and tied for fourth with two goals. She was named a GSC Defender of the Week and made the Second Team All-GSC.

In 2020, Hauk started in all ten games and helped the team to its first postseason game in school history. Before Delta State, Hauk attended Kurfurst-Friedrich Gymnasium and participated in soccer and volleyball.

