Troopers find 102 lbs of pot during I-80 traffic stop

HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person after locating more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

At approximately 11:10 a.m. Saturday, a trooper observed an eastbound Chevy Tahoe with a license plate violation traveling near Giltner, at mile marker 324. During the traffic stop the trooper detected criminal activity.

A search of the vehicle revealed 102 pounds of marijuana.

The driver, Armando Hernandez-Cruz, 36, of Stockton, California, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. He was taken to the Hamilton County Jail.

