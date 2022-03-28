Advertisement

Troopers find 102 lbs of pot during I-80 traffic stop

A California man was arrested after troopers located more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a...
A California man was arrested after troopers located more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.(justin thompson)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person after locating more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

At approximately 11:10 a.m. Saturday, a trooper observed an eastbound Chevy Tahoe with a license plate violation traveling near Giltner, at mile marker 324. During the traffic stop the trooper detected criminal activity.

A search of the vehicle revealed 102 pounds of marijuana.

The driver, Armando Hernandez-Cruz, 36, of Stockton, California, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. He was taken to the Hamilton County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Department
Two overdose at a party Saturday
LPD File Photo
One man in custody after stabbing sends one man to hospital
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Fortenberry resigning after jury convicts on all three charges
Searching for Linda Dillard
Linda Dillard still not found after three-day search at Table Rock
Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis

Latest News

Monday High Temperatures
Milder Monday
ponca health center
ponca health center
Omaha Police were diverting traffic Monday morning, March 28, 2022, near Eppley Airfield after...
OPD: Council Bluffs man dies in crash after school bus runs light near Omaha airport
The Nebraska State Patrol has closed I-80 eastbound at Milford (mile marker 382) because of a...
I-80 eastbound at Milford impacted due to crash