Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast: A little bit of “warming”...could lead to some “storming”

By Ken Siemek
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A powerful spring storm system will bring Nebraska a chance for rain...thunderstorms...and even some snow over the next few days...

A complex area of low pressure and associated frontal boundaries...both “cold” and “warm”...will set the stage for a variety of weather conditions across 10-11 Country through the middle of the work week. In the warm sector of this latest weather-maker expect temperatures in the 60s and 70s (maybe even 80° !) over parts of central and eastern Nebraska Tuesday afternoon...with a chance for thunderstorms, some possibly severe. In the colder air to our north and west...look for a chance of rain...and eventually snow later Tuesday night across parts of northern and western Nebraska. As this system slowly works east...the entire state will be turning windy and much colder once again...with some lingering rain or snow on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Seasonably cool weather will continue on Thursday with a small chance for some lingering light rain or light snow showers over the eastern-half of the state. This will be followed by an end-of-the-week system that will mean another chance for precipitation later Friday and into Saturday morning.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook - Tuesday
SPC Severe Weather Outlook - Tuesday(KOLN)
Skycast Map - 8pm Tuesday
Skycast Map - 8pm Tuesday(KOLN)
Skycast Map - 8pm Wednesday
Skycast Map - 8pm Wednesday(KOLN)

Lows tonight will hold mainly in the 30s...with some gusty south-southeast winds.

Tuesday AM Lows
Tuesday AM Lows(KOLN)

Highs on Tuesday will be in the 50s...60s...and 70s...although a few readings in the 80s are also possible.

Tuesday AM Lows
Tuesday AM Lows(KOLN)

Lows Tuesday night will be in the 20s and 30s...with the colder numbers in the north and west.

Wednesday AM Lows
Wednesday AM Lows(KOLN)

Highs on Wednesday will be dramatically cooler...only in the 30s and 40s...and a strong northwest wind will make it “feel” even colder.

Highs On Wednesday
Highs On Wednesday(KOLN)

Our 7-Day Outlook appears typically “springy”...with fluctuating temperatures, gusty winds and additional precipitation “chances”. Tuesday easily looks like the warmest day of the next week...and a few overnights will be cold enough to support some snow...especially Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Department
Two overdose at a party Saturday
The Nebraska State Patrol has closed I-80 eastbound at Milford (mile marker 382) because of a...
UPDATE: I-80 eastbound at Milford impacted due to crash
Omaha Police were diverting traffic Monday morning, March 28, 2022, near Eppley Airfield after...
OPD: Council Bluffs man dies in crash after school bus runs light near Omaha airport
LPD File Photo
One man in custody after stabbing sends one man to hospital
Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis

Latest News

Monday High Temperatures
Milder Monday
Milder and Breezy This Afternoon
Brandon's Monday Afternoon Forecast
Milder Monday
Brandon's Monday Morning Forecast
Quiet start to the week then unsettled..
Monday begins breezy, then a storm threat Tuesday