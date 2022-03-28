Tuesday Forecast: A little bit of “warming”...could lead to some “storming”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A powerful spring storm system will bring Nebraska a chance for rain...thunderstorms...and even some snow over the next few days...

A complex area of low pressure and associated frontal boundaries...both “cold” and “warm”...will set the stage for a variety of weather conditions across 10-11 Country through the middle of the work week. In the warm sector of this latest weather-maker expect temperatures in the 60s and 70s (maybe even 80° !) over parts of central and eastern Nebraska Tuesday afternoon...with a chance for thunderstorms, some possibly severe. In the colder air to our north and west...look for a chance of rain...and eventually snow later Tuesday night across parts of northern and western Nebraska. As this system slowly works east...the entire state will be turning windy and much colder once again...with some lingering rain or snow on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Seasonably cool weather will continue on Thursday with a small chance for some lingering light rain or light snow showers over the eastern-half of the state. This will be followed by an end-of-the-week system that will mean another chance for precipitation later Friday and into Saturday morning.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook - Tuesday (KOLN)

Skycast Map - 8pm Tuesday (KOLN)

Skycast Map - 8pm Wednesday (KOLN)

Lows tonight will hold mainly in the 30s...with some gusty south-southeast winds.

Tuesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Tuesday will be in the 50s...60s...and 70s...although a few readings in the 80s are also possible.

Lows Tuesday night will be in the 20s and 30s...with the colder numbers in the north and west.

Wednesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Wednesday will be dramatically cooler...only in the 30s and 40s...and a strong northwest wind will make it “feel” even colder.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Our 7-Day Outlook appears typically “springy”...with fluctuating temperatures, gusty winds and additional precipitation “chances”. Tuesday easily looks like the warmest day of the next week...and a few overnights will be cold enough to support some snow...especially Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

