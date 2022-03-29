Breezy and warmer with severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An area of low pressure will move from eastern Colorado through the Central Plains Tuesday and Tuesday night. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible late this afternoon and evening and a few of the storms could be severe, especially in southeast Nebraska. Colder, windy conditions expected on Wednesday with scattered showers possible.
Severe will be possible in eastern Nebraska this afternoon and evening. The main threats will be large hail and damaging winds however, a few isolated tornadoes will be possible in southeastern Nebraska.
Mix of clouds and sun in the Lincoln area on Tuesday. It will be breezy and warmer with the highs in the mid 70s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible late this afternoon and a few of the storms could be severe.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening with a few of the storms severe. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, windy and colder after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Mostly cloudy, windy and much colder on Wednesday. Scattered rain showers, possibly mixed with some snow Wednesday morning. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s with a northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40 mph.
Temperatures late in the week and over the weekend will be near the average.
