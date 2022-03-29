Advertisement

Cass County Sheriff’s Office donating vests to Ukraine

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local law enforcement agencies are doing their part to help with the war in Ukraine.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is donating vests to the effort.

“We are in the process of loading up expired vests to be sent to Ukraine,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a recent Facebook post.

Eventually the vests will be sent to the Nebraska National Guard, who will take them to the country during an upcoming trip.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis
The Nebraska State Patrol has closed I-80 eastbound at Milford (mile marker 382) because of a...
UPDATE: I-80 eastbound at Milford impacted due to crash
Omaha Police were diverting traffic Monday morning, March 28, 2022, near Eppley Airfield after...
OPD: Council Bluffs man dies in crash after school bus runs light near Omaha airport
Lincoln Police Department
Two overdose at a party Saturday
UPDATE: 2024 Olympic Swim Trials officially leaving Omaha

Latest News

Bill, Christy and Regan Lauber will killed in a plane crash Thursday.
Plane crashed in Oklahoma, killing 3, was ‘near vertical’
Bill, Christy and Regan Lauber will killed in a plane crash Thursday, March 17th.
NTSB: Plane that crashed in Oklahoma, killing 3, was ‘near vertical’
Nebraska advances bill to ease into new casino development
The Endangered Missing Advisory activated to determine the whereabouts of Mark Starzl, has been...
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office locates missing 58-year-old
Special election to replace Fortenberry to cost Lancaster County around $300,000