Cass County Sheriff’s Office donating vests to Ukraine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local law enforcement agencies are doing their part to help with the war in Ukraine.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is donating vests to the effort.

“We are in the process of loading up expired vests to be sent to Ukraine,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a recent Facebook post.

Eventually the vests will be sent to the Nebraska National Guard, who will take them to the country during an upcoming trip.

