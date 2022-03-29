Large wildfire at Nebraska-Kansas border

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Local4 is working to learn more about a large wildfire near the Nebraska-Kansas border.

Both the Webster and Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Offices said the fire started in Jewell County in Kansas.

Jewell County Fire District #5 in Burr Oak, Kansas said as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday that firefighters have been out fighting this fire since 1 p.m. and are still at this time.

The Nebraska 511 Map said that Highway 78 is closed between the Kansas state line and Guide Rock. The road is closed due to a wildfire.

According to radar, the fire is just southwest of Superior. The smoke is showing on radar all the way to east of Aurora. It looks like the fire is pushing toward Superior as of 5:20 p.m.

Corey Kopsa with KRFS tells Local4 he’s seeing haze in Superior.

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for the area on Tuesday saying it was dangerous fire weather. The warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. for wind and low humidity.

