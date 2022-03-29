Lincoln buyers deal with higher interest rates and listing prices

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Last spring, home buyers jumped to buy houses from a small amount of inventory because of historic low interest rates. This year, there are even fewer homes for sale and rates are higher. Home buyers in Lincoln are seeing interest rates and listing prices on the rise.

The number of homes to choose from has only gotten smaller since the pandemic started, making it even more difficult for buyers to make their next move. '

At this time last year Lincoln Realtor Melanie Dawkins said there were 432 homes on the market in Lincoln. This year, there are about 100 fewer than that.

“It’s incredibly difficult for buyers right now,” Dawkins said. “The market inventory, especially for Lincoln, is really low and we’ve been hearing that for a while.”

Last March, interest rates on homes were around 3% or lower. Dawkins said within the past few days the market has shifted with rates of 4.5%. This is due to inflation and low inventory of homes on the market.

“We weren’t expecting that until the end of this year,” Dawkins said. “What people are looking at is ‘are they going to keep going up throughout the rest of the year’, and there’s a good chance that they are. So that means buyers are losing their buying power.”

She said the number of homes on the market in Lincoln saw a major decrease in December of 2021. While that number has bounced back slightly, it’s still low right now.

“There are not enough homes to satisfy these people and part of that crunch is from when new construction for some companies came to a halt,” Dawkins said. “Last year when the price of lumber went up, some builders just said I’m out, I’m going to quit and wait for lumber to come down.”

According to realtor.com, listing prices this time last year averaged around almost $220,000 in Lincoln. This year, the average is $250,000 because of the small pool of available houses.

“Don’t dream up shopping for the Palace of Versailles,” Dawkins said. “You’re looking for a house that’s going to suit you for the next five years and then you build that equity you carry that over to get a bigger house after that.”

Dawkins said for those needing to buy a house now, to do your homework, communicate with your realtor, and make a plan with your lender.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.