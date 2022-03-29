LPS hosts symposium to increase future diversity in LPS teaching staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln Public School event on Monday hosted 51 students from middle to high school who are interested in becoming teachers someday. Students at the Aspiring Diverse Educators Symposium were largely people of color.

LPS said the way to increase diversity in their staff is to encourage students from diverse background to become educators themselves.

“Representation matters,” said Dr. Vann Price, Lincoln Public Schools. “It really matters when we are able to look in our place that we call school and see a diversity of folks that are contributing and helping to educate our students.”

10/11 NOW spoke with a senior from Lincoln East attending the event who said he has never felt represented in the classroom, which is why this symposium is so important.

“Being a scholar of color, when I see someone doing something that I want to do that looks like me, it helps me a lot,” said Guor Chuol, Senior, Lincoln East. “It’s more empowering. Because it’s like wow, they look like me, they’re doing this thing and they’ve gone through the same experiences as me.”

The organizers of the event said they hope to inspire these students by connecting them to opportunities that encourage diversity, equity and inclusion in and out of the classroom.

Students heard from three different speakers and had a chance to do interactive discussions and workshops.

