Trial delayed for Bellevue dad accused of smothering children

Adam Price, 35, of Bellevue, was booked into Sarpy County Jail late Thursday, May 27, 2021,...
By Mike McKnight and Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The trial of a man accused of smothering his two children last May was initially slated to begin Monday, but has been postponed.

Adam Price was arrested in Pacifica, Calif., after his children were found dead inside his home after a welfare check. He is facing two counts of first-degree murder and a possible life sentence, if convicted.

The trial date update came down from the courts last week after the defense requested a continuance, court documents state. The state did not object.

No new trial date has been set at this time. The defense was ordered to schedule an evidentiary hearing once depositions have been completed, the documents state.

Theodore, 3, and Emily Price, 5, were found dead May 16 in Price’s home in Bellevue. The children’s parents had been in the middle of a divorce, and it was Price’s week to have the children. Their mother, who lives in Illinois, had asked police to check on them, leading authorities to discover the bodies of the children.

It was later determined that they were smothered.

Price has been in Sarpy County Jail since May 27, when he was transferred there from California. His bond was set at $2.5 million.

