Wednesday Forecast: A powerful spring storm brings major weather changes...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A severe thunderstorm threat will continue for parts of eastern-and-southeastern Nebraska from late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. Widespread severe weather is not likely...but isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible.

Severe Weather Outlook - Tuesday Night (KOLN)

As the weather system responsible for this unsettled weather slides east later Tuesday night...significant weather changes will occur for Wednesday. Northwest winds may gust at 40-to-50 mph...temperatures will top out in the 30s and 40s...and we could see periods of rain and snow at times. After some lingering snow showers early Thursday morning...the balance of the day on Thursday looks dry...although it will be breezy and a bit cool. Our next weather system moves in by Friday...returning rain chances to the forecast area...and as temperatures cool again by Friday night...snow may mix in at times. We will carry small precipitation chances into the weekend...but it looks like 80-to-90% of the time it will be dry. Highs on Saturday and Sunday should range from the mid 50s-to-mid 60s.

Lows tonight are heading for the 20s and 30s...but with the expected gusty northwest winds...it will “feel” like the teens and 20s.

Wednesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Wednesday “struggle” into the 30s and 40s...and again the strong northwest winds of 30-to-45 mph will make it feel even “chillier”.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Lows tomorrow night are expected to be even colder...with upper teens to upper 20s by early Thursday morning.

Thursday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Thursday should moderate a bit...back to between 50° and 60°...with less wind.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Our latest 7-Day Outlook remains a bit unsettled...which is typical of late-March and early-April. At this point it looks like the “best” chance for precipitation will come later Friday and into Friday night...but several “small” chances of additional moisture are included over the next week.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

