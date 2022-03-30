Acting Fillmore County Sheriff refused blood-alcohol, field sobriety tests before DUI arrest

SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - Steve Julich, who was acting Fillmore County Sheriff, refused to take a field sobriety test and a blood-alcohol test before his arrest March 20 for driving under the influence.

Court documents indicate that a Seward County sheriff’s deputy found Julich’s pickup in a ditch next to a Seward County road intersection in the early morning of March 20. The pickup was against a tree, still running and still in drive. Julich was found in the back seat of the pickup. He refused the deputy’s request for a breath test and field sobriety test.

Court records indicate that Julich claimed someone else had been driving, but could not name who it was. When asked by a second deputy, he again refused a field sobriety test and a chemical test for drunk driving.

Court documents indicate Julich was released on $500 bail after his arrest on March 20.

A hearing for Julich is scheduled for April 20.

At the time of his arrest, Julich was serving as the interim Sheriff for Fillmore County.

