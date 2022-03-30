Advertisement

Acting Fillmore County Sheriff refused blood-alcohol, field sobriety tests before DUI arrest

Steve Julich, who is the acting Sheriff in Fillmore County, was arrested March 20 on suspicion...
Steve Julich, who is the acting Sheriff in Fillmore County, was arrested March 20 on suspicion of driving under the influence in Seward County.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - Steve Julich, who was acting Fillmore County Sheriff, refused to take a field sobriety test and a blood-alcohol test before his arrest March 20 for driving under the influence.

Court documents indicate that a Seward County sheriff’s deputy found Julich’s pickup in a ditch next to a Seward County road intersection in the early morning of March 20. The pickup was against a tree, still running and still in drive. Julich was found in the back seat of the pickup. He refused the deputy’s request for a breath test and field sobriety test.

Court records indicate that Julich claimed someone else had been driving, but could not name who it was. When asked by a second deputy, he again refused a field sobriety test and a chemical test for drunk driving.

Court documents indicate Julich was released on $500 bail after his arrest on March 20.

A hearing for Julich is scheduled for April 20.

At the time of his arrest, Julich was serving as the interim Sheriff for Fillmore County.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill, Christy and Regan Lauber will killed in a plane crash Thursday.
NTSB: Plane that crashed in Oklahoma, killing 3, was ‘near vertical’
Haze in the sky in Superior due to a wildfire burning at the Kansas-Nebraska border.
Large wildfire at Nebraska-Kansas border
Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis
William A. Marks Sr.
Plattsmouth Sunday school teacher charged with sexual assault of children dies in custody
The Endangered Missing Advisory activated to determine the whereabouts of Mark Starzl, has been...
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office locates missing 58-year-old

Latest News

LNK sees success with consolidated recycling plan
To offer quicker access to care, the Bryan Independence Center now provides walk-in alcohol and...
Bryan Independence Center offering walk-in drug and alcohol evaluations on Thursdays
Snowfall Potential
Thursday Forecast: Turning “noticeably” nicer...
(FILE) Ukraine flag
Gov. Ricketts highlights statewide effort to support Ukraine