Bryan Independence Center offering walk-in drug and alcohol evaluations on Thursdays

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - To offer quicker access to care, the Bryan Independence Center now provides walk-in alcohol and drug evaluations on Thursdays between 8 a.m.-noon.

To get an evaluation, you don’t need to be certain that alcohol or drugs are a problem. The purpose is to determine if you have a problem. If needed, the Bryan Independence Center staff can help you find the best treatment program, even if that help comes from a different agency.

The Bryan Independence Center encourages those seeking an evaluation to arrive between 8-10 a.m. on Thursdays to begin the process. The cost for an evaluation is $241. Individuals need to bring a photo ID and a valid insurance card if they would like the visit billed to insurance. Medicaid is only accepted for youth, ages 16-18. A self-pay discount is available for those without insurance.

During an evaluation, a counselor will gather information on the individual’s drug/alcohol history and determine their level of alcohol or other drug use. This information will guide recommendations and referrals if treatment is warranted. The counselor also will visit with family members and others about concerns and questions regarding the person’s alcohol/drug use. An evaluation does not require further action. It is only a recommendation.

Evaluations are still available Monday through Friday, by appointment, and as needed for emergencies. The number to call to schedule an evaluation is 402-481-5268.

If you know someone who may need help but won’t come in for an evaluation, you have options. You may view an intervention seminar DVD (available for check out at the Bryan Independence Center) and also may receive individual coaching from a counselor. These options may help you decide how to proceed.

Sometimes the opportunity to help someone with an alcohol or drug-related problem occurs when the person is hospitalized for another medical reason. With a doctor’s order, our intervention nurses can evaluate patients in any Lincoln hospital.

For over 50 years, the Bryan Independence Center has helped clients and families from southeast Nebraska and many other states struggling with addiction to drugs and alcohol. They offer detoxifications, residential, partial care, intensive outpatient and outpatient care. For more information, visit bryanhealth.org/independencecenter.

