Advertisement

Bryan Independence Center offering walk-in drug and alcohol evaluations on Thursdays

To offer quicker access to care, the Bryan Independence Center now provides walk-in alcohol and...
To offer quicker access to care, the Bryan Independence Center now provides walk-in alcohol and drug evaluations on Thursdays between 8 a.m.-noon.(1011 NOW)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - To offer quicker access to care, the Bryan Independence Center now provides walk-in alcohol and drug evaluations on Thursdays between 8 a.m.-noon.

To get an evaluation, you don’t need to be certain that alcohol or drugs are a problem. The purpose is to determine if you have a problem. If needed, the Bryan Independence Center staff can help you find the best treatment program, even if that help comes from a different agency.

The Bryan Independence Center encourages those seeking an evaluation to arrive between 8-10 a.m. on Thursdays to begin the process. The cost for an evaluation is $241. Individuals need to bring a photo ID and a valid insurance card if they would like the visit billed to insurance. Medicaid is only accepted for youth, ages 16-18. A self-pay discount is available for those without insurance.

During an evaluation, a counselor will gather information on the individual’s drug/alcohol history and determine their level of alcohol or other drug use. This information will guide recommendations and referrals if treatment is warranted. The counselor also will visit with family members and others about concerns and questions regarding the person’s alcohol/drug use. An evaluation does not require further action. It is only a recommendation.

Evaluations are still available Monday through Friday, by appointment, and as needed for emergencies. The number to call to schedule an evaluation is 402-481-5268.

If you know someone who may need help but won’t come in for an evaluation, you have options. You may view an intervention seminar DVD (available for check out at the Bryan Independence Center) and also may receive individual coaching from a counselor. These options may help you decide how to proceed.

Sometimes the opportunity to help someone with an alcohol or drug-related problem occurs when the person is hospitalized for another medical reason. With a doctor’s order, our intervention nurses can evaluate patients in any Lincoln hospital.

For over 50 years, the Bryan Independence Center has helped clients and families from southeast Nebraska and many other states struggling with addiction to drugs and alcohol. They offer detoxifications, residential, partial care, intensive outpatient and outpatient care. For more information, visit bryanhealth.org/independencecenter.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill, Christy and Regan Lauber will killed in a plane crash Thursday.
NTSB: Plane that crashed in Oklahoma, killing 3, was ‘near vertical’
Haze in the sky in Superior due to a wildfire burning at the Kansas-Nebraska border.
Large wildfire at Nebraska-Kansas border
Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis
William A. Marks Sr.
Plattsmouth Sunday school teacher charged with sexual assault of children dies in custody
The Endangered Missing Advisory activated to determine the whereabouts of Mark Starzl, has been...
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office locates missing 58-year-old

Latest News

LNK sees success with consolidated recycling plan
Snowfall Potential
Thursday Forecast: Turning “noticeably” nicer...
(FILE) Ukraine flag
Gov. Ricketts highlights statewide effort to support Ukraine
Steve Julich, who is the acting Sheriff in Fillmore County, was arrested March 20 on suspicion...
Acting Fillmore County Sheriff refused blood-alcohol, field sobriety tests before DUI arrest