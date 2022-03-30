Cloudy, windy and colder Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Low pressure has moved to the east of Nebraska and that means colder temperatures and windy conditions on Wednesday. There will be a chance for a few scattered light rain showers or sprinkles through out the day. Scattered snow showers will be possible across the state Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Most locations will see less than an inch of accumulation. Thursday will not be as windy and not quite as cold.

Mainly cloudy today in the Lincoln area, windy and much colder. There is a slight chance for a few sprinkle or light rain showers through out the day. Highs in the mid 40s with a northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Much colder today and windy. (1011 Weather)

Cloudy and blustery Wednesday night with scattered rain and snow showers possible. Lows in the upper 20s with northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Cold temperatures Wednesday night. (1011 Weather)

Morning clouds on Thursday should give way to mostly sunny skies Thursday afternoon. It will still be breezy and cool with highs around 50 degrees and a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Not as windy or as cold on Thursday (1011 Weather)

Milder temperatures expected on Friday with the chance for rain late in the day. The weekend will be mild, especially on Sunday. Small chance of rain early Saturday morning and then again late on Sunday. More chances of rain on Monday.

Milder temperatures expected by the weekend. (1011 Weather)

