Davis, Colombo head to Seattle for NCAA Regionals

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Two Husker gymnasts head to Washington to take part in the NCAA Seattle Regional on Thursday, March 31. Nebraska’s representatives will battle for a spot at the NCAA Championships later this month.

Sophomore Kinsey Davis will compete on vault, uneven bars and balance beam at 3 p.m. (CT) while junior Clara Colombo will perform on uneven bars at 9 p.m. (CT).

Davis qualified for the NCAA Tournament on vault, where she holds a national qualifying score of 9.860. Throughout the 2022 season, Davis has claimed one event title on the apparatus. On uneven bars, Davis holds a national qualifying score of 9.875. The sophomore has claimed three event titles and notched a personal best 9.975. The Huntersville, N.C., native will also compete on the balance beam. Davis holds a 9.865 national qualifying score on the balance beam and earned two titles on the apparatus. She also claimed a personal best on the event this season with a 9.925. Davis was named a First-Team All-Big Ten honoree and was selected for the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

Colombo will take part in the NCAA Tournament on uneven bars, where she holds a national qualifying score of 9.870. Colombo had a breakout season in 2022, claiming one event title and a personal best 9.900 on the bars three times. Colombo finished tied for fifth on the apparatus at the Big Ten Championships. The Huskers will take the floor in Seattle on Thursday, March 31. Davis will compete during the afternoon session starting at 3 p.m. (CT) and Colombo is set to compete in the evening session at 9 p.m. (CT). The meet will be streamed on ESPN+.

