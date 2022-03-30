Ferrell Tosses One-Hit Shutout in 15-0 Win

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Olivia Ferrell tossed a one-hit shutout and Nebraska slugged three home runs as the Husker softball team picked up its seventh straight win with a 15-0 five-inning victory over Creighton Tuesday afternoon at Bowlin Stadium.

Ferrell (12-4) was brilliant in the circle while tossing her fourth career shutout. She fanned eight batters in only five innings. Ferrell allowed just one single and walked one batter on the afternoon.

With Ferrell in control in the circle, multiple Huskers recorded hits on offense. Cam Ybarra led the Big Red finishing 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs. Mya Felder was 1-for-1 with a double and one RBI while Abbie Squier added a two-run home run. Caitlynn Neal recorded her first home run of her career while finishing with two RBIs. Peyton Glatter added a double and two RBIs and Ava Bredwell finished the afternoon 1-for-3.

Nebraska improved to 22-9 on the season with its seventh straight win. Creighton fell to 13-12. Kate Mullally (3-2) was charged with the loss after allowing four runs in 0.1 innings.

The Huskers took an early 6-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Billie led off with a walk, stealing second while Cam Ybarra was at bat. Ybarra hit a single to right center, scoring Andrews. With one out, Mya Felder doubled down the left line to score Ybarra. Abbie Squier smashed a two-run homer over the left field fence to make it a 4-0 game. Kaylin Kinney was walked and Caitlynn Neal was hit by a pitch, putting a runner in scoring position. Peyton Glatter doubled to left center, scoring Kinney. With two outs, Billie Andrews reached on error, followed by a stolen base, but Ybarra lined out to right field to end the inning. NU went into the second inning up, 6-0.

The Big Red had its biggest inning of the day in the bottom of the fourth, scoring eight. Ybarra led off with a single to right center. With one out, Felder walked and Squier hit a single to left field to load the bases. Kinney walked with the bases loaded, scoring the first run of the inning. Neal followed, reaching on an error and scoring another run. Glatter was hit by a pitch to score a run followed by a single from Bredwell to score another. Billie Andrews hit a sacrifice fly, scoring one. Ybarra smashed a deep ball over the left field fence, for a three-run homer to make it a 15-0 game.

