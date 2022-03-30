Golden Apple: Building confidence in the classroom

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Each month during the school year, 10/11 and Doane University honor a deserving teacher in our area. Our March winner is Shawn Podraza, a 5th grade teacher at Holmes Elementary in Lincoln.

We receive lots of nominations, but this one, written by a mom of a 5th grader stood out. This mom is also an educator.

In her nomination letter, Stella’s mom Becky Tegeler wrote, “Mrs. Podraza promised my daughter this past summer that she would be a true reader before she left her class this year and that she would feel confident as a learner. Mrs. Podraza has absolutely changed the course of my daughter’s educational future. My daughter believes she’s good at school and most importantly to her, a good reader...just like Mrs. Podraza said she would be.”

Those words truly touched Shawn Podraza.

With tears, Podraza said, “It’s nice. That’s everything that I strive for.”

“Her daughter has really grown a lot,” Podraza added. “And it’s nice to know that they think I’m a part of that.”

Becky said Podraza has created a “family” in her classroom where her daughter feels safe and successful. Confidence in the classroom has helped Stella join the band and play on a sports team.

“The kids and I have that conversation regularly, that we are family, that we love each other,” Podraza said. “And I’m not going to take it easy on you, and these are the expectations. Confidence is really the big thing with students, you know. Build them up.”

As you might imagine, teaching during the pandemic has been difficult, but Holmes Elementary Principal, Tim Muggy, said educators like Shawn have banded together to make sure kids get the instruction they need to be successful.

“You used the word ‘family’ to describe Shawn’s classroom,” Muggy said. “That’s exactly how I describe Holmes Elementary School: family. Our teachers are great, they work together, they collaborate, they support each other, and because of that we’ve been able to get through the demands of COVID.”

Becky said her daughter, Stella, feels she belongs, and the classmates look out for each other.

Mrs. Podraza has this advice for teachers just starting their careers.

“Build relationships with parents, so they know you care about their kids,” Podraza said. “Words to live by if you are going to be a teacher.”

March 30th is also Stella’s birthday. She said she’s excited to celebrate her teacher with this Golden Apple story.

