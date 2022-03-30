Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts to announce statewide effort to support Ukraine

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts will hold a press conference to announce a statewide effort to support Ukraine.

At the press conference, Gov. Ricketts will be joined by Rick Dahlman, Deputy Director of the Nebraska Military Department; Captain Jason Scott, Commander of the Nebraska State Patrol Special Operations Division; and John Selmer, Director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Watch the press conference live at 2:30 p.m. CT in the video player above.

