Huskers fall flat in clutch, lose to Creighton

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska had its opportunities to beat Creighton on a windy night in Omaha. However, the Huskers squandered scoring chances in the 8th and 9th innings in a 3-2 loss to their in-state rivals.

““You’ve done what you need to do to be in position to win the game and we just didn’t do it,” Nebraska head coach Will Bolt said.

The Huskers left the tying run on 3rd base in the 8th inning when Luke Jessen bounced a ground ball to the right side of the infield. Jessen fell down while running to first base, allowing an easy, uncontested play for Creighton to end the inning. In the 9th, the Huskers placed another runner in scoring position. Brice Matthews’ grounder was fielded cleanly for the Jays and an accurate throw across the diamond prompted an on-field celebration for the Bluejays.

Nebraska has lost 5 of its last 6 games, including Tuesday's defeat at rival Creighton. 3 of the losses in this stretch are by 3 runs or less.



"That's kind of been the theme right now - we just can't get hits when we need to." -#Huskers Sr. OF Cam Chick pic.twitter.com/9hDtVrs3Rm — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) March 30, 2022

Creighton players and coaches say the atmosphere of Tuesday’s game was unlike anything they’ve experienced this season. Creighton has now won 3 straight against the Huskers.

The series did not occur during 2020 due to the pandemic, and in 2021 with Nebraska playing a conference-only schedule.

Nebraska strands runners in the 8th & 9th innings and goes 2-for-15 with RISP. #Huskers lose to Creighton, 3-2. pic.twitter.com/QVmvKqFLv2 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) March 30, 2022

