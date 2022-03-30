LNK sees success with consolidated recycling plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Lincoln is narrowing down one last recycling consolidation site as part of it Recycling Collection Sites Consolidation Plan.

When the plan was first introduced a year and a half ago, many had concerns it would discourage people from recycling with fewer sites around the city.

The city’s waste diversion coordinator said that hasn’t been the case.

“In 2019 we were at these sites specifically receiving about 6,800 tons of recyclables but in 2020 and 2021 we were receiving over 7,000 tons of recyclables at these sites,” Waste Diversion Coordinator Willa DiCostanzo said. “Which is really important for us to make sure that the citizens are acknowledging where they can recycle and how to recycle.”

DiCostanzo said there have been more reports of citizens signing up for curbside recycling from their garbage service.

The program consolidated over a dozen recycling sites, and is narrowing it down to five, one in each quadrant of the city including downtown.

“We’ve had really great feedback when it comes to these sites itself; the capacity is much larger at these sites as well as the parking,” DiCostanzo said.

DiCostanzo said the larger recycling containers hold more than five times the amount of the old, smaller containers adding to the efficiency of the program.

But, one challenge has carried over.

“Illegal dumping - when it happens at the site it takes away staff time and is not a very efficient piece of the system,” DiCostanzo said. “We just want to make sure people understand what they should and shouldn’t do at these sites.”

DiCostanzo said there are now surveillance cameras at each site to make monitoring them easier. To help against illegal dumping, a new tool was added to the city’s recycling website where people can enter items to see if they can be recycled, and what bin to put them in.

“It’s really important that when we recycle we have to do it correctly,” DiCostanzo.

The city said they are working on selecting the last site in northwest Lincoln. Once that is decided, the smaller remaining sites will close.

