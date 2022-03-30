NSP to dispose of potential live round taken to G.I. Loan

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police, Grand Island Fire and the Nebraska State Patrol were called out to G.I. Loan Shop Tuesday afternoon after a potential live round was brought into the shop.

G.I. Loan owner Darlo Beazley said a man brought in a 1943, 37mm anti-tank round that he thought was no longer alive. He wanted to sell it.

The shop was busy at the time so he left it there. It was later in the day when the shop looked at it and thought it was still live. They contacted the man and eventually first responders arrived on scene.

The building was evacuated for a short time.

“Those things do have a tendency to degrade over years and may not be stable,” said Captain Jim Duering with the Grand Island Police Department.

He said GIPD doesn’t have explosive experts on their squad since they don’t deal with them enough so that’s why NSP was called out. They were able to take care of it.

Nebraska State Patrol Public Relations Director Cody Thomas said they haven’t been able to confirm whether it’s live or not, so it’s being treated as live and will be disposed of with the National Guard EOD unit.

Beazley said they have a collection of stuff they’ve gotten over the years but they aren’t live so “to actually have one that walked in live is pretty rare.”

