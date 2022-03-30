PBA and Pinewood Bowl prepare for upcoming shows as COVID restrictions relax

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As COVID restrictions relax, concert venues are picking back up and bringing in more big name artists, but there is still some uncertainty in the entertainment industry going forward.

This past weekend, Pinnacle Bank Arena was packed with fans to finally see Sir Elton John after the show was postponed in 2020. The GM of PBA and Pinewood Bowl Theater said he’s looking forward to what’s to come, despite some challenges that still exist.

Two years ago, Tom Lorenz said PBA was struggling because of COVID-19 restrictions and having to reduce capacity for the Boys State Basketball Tournament. Now, the arena is preparing for a more normal year of concerts and events.

“The whole industry has been kind of figuring out how to make this works as we went along no one had any idea how long it would go, and no one had any idea when we’d be able to come back,” Lorenz said.

Lorenz said this spring will be packed with entertainment at both PBA and Pinewood Bowl. In April, Snoop Dogg will be taking the stage as well as George Strait, with New Kids on the Block coming in June. As far as other artists in the future, Lorenz said that’s tricky when COVID-19 is always changing.

“One of the toughest things for the artists during the pandemic was to be able to find post pandemic was getting trucks and production equipment and crews put back together,” Lorenz said.

He said artists are dealing with trying to get necessary equipment and find ways to transport it and their crew across the country for tours, making it more difficult to get back in stadiums and arenas for fans.

Lorenz said the safety of outdoor venues like Pinewood bowl helps to attract artists.

“The outdoor shows a little bit easier, they’re not as big so you’re not putting out quite as much equipment,” Lorenz said. “Still big names they really want to get out and start to tour again. There’s certainly less restrictions outside then there even was, so when they were locking in those shows even a couple months ago before we even knew masks would go away and those types of things, they were more willing to do those shows outside.”

Lorenz said there are about 16 shows scheduled at Pinewood Bowl this summer. He said he hopes to be able to announce shows for the fall and winter at both venues in a few months.

