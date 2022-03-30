Advertisement

Plattsmouth Sunday school teacher charged with sexual assault of children dies in custody

William A. Marks Sr.
William A. Marks Sr.(PHOTO: Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The state of Nebraska has submitted a motion in Cass County District Court seeking the dismissal of child sexual assault charges against William Marks Sr.

The reason: He died while incarcerated on March 27. He was being held on a $1 million bond.

The 65-year-old Sunday school teacher was charged on March 17 with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of third-degree sexual assault of a child for alleged crimes dating back to January 2009 through December 2012.

The Cass County Attorney’s Office told 6 News Wednesday that the investigation into Marks’ death is ongoing. There was no information about the cause or circumstances of his death. A grand jury will be called to also investigate since he died while in custody.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill, Christy and Regan Lauber will killed in a plane crash Thursday.
NTSB: Plane that crashed in Oklahoma, killing 3, was ‘near vertical’
Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis
Haze in the sky in Superior due to a wildfire burning at the Kansas-Nebraska border.
Large wildfire at Nebraska-Kansas border
The Endangered Missing Advisory activated to determine the whereabouts of Mark Starzl, has been...
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office locates missing 58-year-old
UPDATE: 2024 Olympic Swim Trials officially leaving Omaha

Latest News

(FILE) Ukraine flag
Gov. Ricketts to announce statewide effort to support Ukraine
Bill, Christy and Regan Lauber will killed in a plane crash Thursday.
NTSB: Plane that crashed in Oklahoma, killing 3, was ‘near vertical’
Special election to replace Fortenberry to cost Lancaster County around $300,000
Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402)...
10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers