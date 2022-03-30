Advertisement

Soldier killed in helicopter incident in Georgia

According to the the 3rd ID public affairs office, the incident happened at Fort Stewart’s...
According to the the 3rd ID public affairs office, the incident happened at Fort Stewart’s Wright Army Airfield around 2 a.m.(WTOC)
By Kyle Jordan and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A 3rd Infantry Division soldier has died after an incident involving two UH-60 helicopters early Wednesday morning.

According to the the 3rd ID public affairs office, the incident happened at Fort Stewart’s Wright Army Airfield around 2 a.m. The soldier was assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division.

Wright Army Airfield is closed until further notice while the incident is investigated. The soldier’s name will be released after family has been notified.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis
Bill, Christy and Regan Lauber will killed in a plane crash Thursday.
NTSB: Plane that crashed in Oklahoma, killing 3, was ‘near vertical’
Haze in the sky in Superior due to a wildfire burning at the Kansas-Nebraska border.
Large wildfire at Nebraska-Kansas border
UPDATE: 2024 Olympic Swim Trials officially leaving Omaha
Baby Truett Lee Banks was taken to CarolinaEast after being born at a Handy Mart gas station
Family says they were turned away from hospital, baby born at gas station

Latest News

Bill, Christy and Regan Lauber will killed in a plane crash Thursday.
NTSB: Plane that crashed in Oklahoma, killing 3, was ‘near vertical’
Jail
Sexual assault of children suspect dies in custody
Special election to replace Fortenberry to cost Lancaster County around $300,000
Eric Church performs a medley at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7,...
Country star Eric Church cancels San Antonio concert amid Final Four matchup