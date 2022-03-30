Thursday Forecast: Turning “noticeably” nicer...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A disturbance aloft will slide across the state Wednesday night...giving much of the region a chance for light rain or light snow before more pleasant weather conditions develop on Thursday...

Any leftover precipitation should quickly exit the area by early Thursday morning...leaving us with clearing skies and a bit of a northwest breeze for he balance of the day. Temperatures will return to the 50s in most locations. Yet another weather system is expected to move across the state on Friday. This frontal boundary will increase our precipitation chances once again...with temperatures mild enough to make this mainly a rain event. Look for readings in the mid 50s-to-mid 60s across 10-11 Country on Friday. “Most” of the upcoming weekend should be dry...although we will include a small chance for rain showers on Sunday and into Sunday night as another low pressure area meanders into the state in our northwest flow aloft. We continue to look at additional precipitation chances heading into next week...with seasonal temperatures expected for most of the period.

Lows tonight will be quite chilly...with readings in the upper teens to upper 20s.

Thursday AM Lows (KOLN)

A brisk northwest wind will make it “feel” even colder by early Thursday morning.

Thursday Morning "Feels Like" - 7am (KOLN)

Highs on Thursday will range from around 50° to around 60°...with mostly sunny afternoon skies.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Lows tomorrow night will once again fall into the “chilly” category for late-March...with lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Friday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs Friday afternoon will make it back into the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Our latest 7-Day Outlook will include several precipitation “chances” over the next week...although many will be considered “slight”. From our vantage point right now...the “best” chances for additional moisture look to be Friday...and again next Tuesday...stay tuned.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

