Boutique hotel welcomes visitors in Gering

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you are looking for an upscale way to enjoy the many attractions in the state’s panhandle, you might want to check out Hotel 21 & Co.

Lisa Weborg is the co-owner of the business with her husband. She took an existing building and turned it into a memorable property. “This used to be an ice house,” Weborg said. “When we purchased it, it was a salvage business. The walls are concrete. We had an architectural engineer come in and do a feasablity study on whether we could maintain the building or if it needed to be torn down. His final result was we’d bought a bomb shelter!” So as you can imagine, the structure is built very well.

Weborg held many jobs through the years, but one day decided to open a restaurant. Then, she opened a second restaurant, then an event center, and the natural progression from there was a hotel. One of Weborg’s restaurants in Gering is “The Steel Grill” which is popular, and there’s also a restaurant location in Bridgeport. The hotel features a beautiful interior design. “I wanted to keep the integrity of the building,” Weborg said. “I decided to mix it with the velvet, the crystals, and the marble look.”

The hotel was built with the help of many local contractors and local products. “Even the flooring, the fire suppression, and the elevator,” Weborg said. “Even though they weren’t done in Gering, they were still Nebraska-based.” Some of the woodwork and furniture, along with upholstery came from Nebraska and panhandle businesses.

“Our rooms, even our standard rooms are five to six foot longer, and about five to six foot wider than average hotel rooms,” Weborg said. “We have suites, and two large suites that would easily sleep a family of 10. Scotts Bluff County is 21 on the license plate prefix number system, so we used that in the title of our hotel. “Co.” refers to the flower shop that we have on site. Shelby Lynn Floral has been with us since June, and we opened up on April 1st.”

Consider Hotel 21 & Co. as an option for weddings, events, business gatherings, or just a spot to stay after a fun day of touring the area. The phone number there is (308) 633-5795.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.