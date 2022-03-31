Breezy and cool with more sunshine expected Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure moving into the Central Plains will bring more sunshine to the region Thursday. However, it will still be breezy and cool. Mainly clear and cold conditions for Thursday night and early Friday morning. Friday will be more seasonal with some sunshine however, late in the day a cold front will bring the chance for scattered showers.

Mostly cloudy skies this morning should give way to mostly sunny skies Thursday afternoon. It will not be as cold or as windy as yesterday, but still cool and breezy. Highs around 50 degrees with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Mostly clear and cold Thursday night and early Friday morning. Lows in the mid 20s with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly to partly sunny skies on Friday and warmer. Highs in the lower 60s and a south wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. There will be a chance for a few showers by late in the afternoon. The better chance for rain will be Friday evening into very early Saturday morning.

Mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures on Saturday with highs in the low 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Mild temperatures expected on Sunday with a slight chance for rain. Seasonal temperatures early next week with more rain chances, especially on Tuesday.

