Cascade Fountain in Lincoln scheduled to reopen this spring

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Just in time for the spring, a newly renovated fountain will be on display in Lincoln.

It’s been about a year since Lincoln Parks and Recreation started revamping the Cascade Fountain near 27th and Capitol Parkway, and they are almost done.

The city started renovations last May. Lincoln Parks and Recreation said the fountain needed some serious plumbing repairs. This is what led to the entire project.

One change is the base of the fountain, it’s smaller than before. Parks and Recreation said they’re making more space for a plaza area for sitting. The extra space is also for outdoor events.

“It’s been an honor to work on this project. This project was already so special to the community,” said Kaylyn Neverve, a park planner with Lincoln Parks and Recreation. “It is here because of the educators and to honor the educators. Now we have this beautiful space coming together.”

There are donor bricks near the fountain that honor teachers in the area. Parks and recreation said the community can still buy a brick to honor an educator.

The project is on track to be completed this spring. The city will host an event in June to celebrate the redesigned fountain.

