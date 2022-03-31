Advertisement

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry resigns from office

Nebraska representative was convicted of felonies in a federal court in California March 24
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s (R-Neb.) name has been removed from his office door, an official sign marking his departure from the U.S House of Representatives.

Thursday is the nine-term congressman’s last day in office. He resigned after being convicted of several felonies related to an FBI investigation into illegal campaign contributions.

In a relatively quick turn of events, Fortenberry announced in October he was being indicted. He faced a jury trial earlier this month, was convicted, and announced his resignation, effective April 1st.

His seat will now sit empty until the governor holds a special election.

Lt. Gov Mike Foley, who publicly endorsed Fortenberry and supported him throughout, says he was saddened by the recent events.

“I think Jeff’s going to come back in a big way,” said Foley. “After such a successful career in government and politics to have it end this way, is just such a great tragedy.”

Since the deadline to withdraw has passed, Fortenberry remains on the ballot for the primary election in May. Georgetown University political expert Mark Rom says, it’s unlikely he’ll win but this may not mark the end of the convicted congressman’s career.

“Sometimes the voters are willing to give politicians a second chance, if they believe that the politician is actually remorseful and if they believe that the politician will sin no more,” said Rom. “That’s certainly possible; it depends on how Fortenberry plays this.”

Gray Television’s Washington News Bureau reached out to Congressman Fortenberry for an interview. He declined the request.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving semi halted traffic for hours on I-80 west of Lincoln.
Two killed in I-80 crash west of Lincoln
Around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, Lincoln police announced that the girl reported missing in Lincoln...
UPDATE: Lincoln police say missing girl has been found safe
William A. Marks Sr.
Plattsmouth Sunday school teacher charged with sexual assault of children dies in custody
Photo courtesy MGN
Nebraska Correctional Center for Women worker arrested
Bill, Christy and Regan Lauber will killed in a plane crash Thursday.
NTSB: Plane that crashed in Oklahoma, killing 3, was ‘near vertical’

Latest News

Special election to replace Fortenberry to cost Lancaster County around $300,000
Gov. Ricketts vetoes government-subsidized rental assistance
Voters in former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry's district will cast three ballots this year to...
Fortenberry resignation means Nebraska’s 1st District will cast votes three times this year
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Fortenberry resigning after jury convicts on all three charges