Crash backs up westbound traffic on I-80 west of Lincoln

Crash closes I-80 westbound at Milford exit.
Crash closes I-80 westbound at Milford exit.(KOLN)
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80, west of Lincoln, has halted traffic ahead of the morning rush.

According to Nebraska 511, traffic is closed at mile marker 381 near the exit at Milford in Seward County. The crash happened sometime before 5 a.m.

Eastbound traffic continues without problems.

Nebraska 511 said the section of road was covered in ice with icy bridges at the time of the crash.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.

