Advertisement

Inflation gauge surged 6.4% in February, fastest pace since 1982

New forecasts show food and gas prices will rise. (CNN, KDKA, UNTV, UKRAINIAN NAVY OF THE ARMED FORCES VIA FACEBOOK, UKRAINIAN STATE EMERGENCY SERV, US EIA)
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge closely monitored by the Federal Reserve jumped 6.4% in February compared with a year ago, with sharply higher prices for food, gasoline and other necessities squeezing Americans’ finances.

The figure reported Thursday by the Commerce Department was the largest year-over-year rise since January 1982. Excluding volatile prices for food and energy, so-called core inflation increased 5.4% in February from 12 months earlier.

Robust consumer demand has combined with shortages of many goods to fuel the sharpest price jumps in four decades. Escalating the inflation pressures, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has disrupted global oil markets and accelerated prices for wheat, nickel and other key commodities.

The inflation spike took a toll on consumers, whose spending in February rose just 0.2%, down from a much larger 2.7% gain in January. Adjusted for inflation, spending actually fell 0.4% last month.

The Federal Reserve responded this month to the inflation surge by raising its benchmark short-term interest rate by a quarter-point from near zero, and it’s likely to keep raising it well into next year. Because its rate affects many consumer and business loans, the Fed’s rate hikes will make borrowing more expensive and could weaken the economy over time.

Michael Feroli of JPMorgan is among economists who now think the Fed will raise its key rate by an aggressive half-point in both May and June. The central bank hasn’t raised its benchmark rate by a half-point in two decades, a sign of how concerned it has become about the persistent surge in inflation.

The cost of buying and building homes in the U.S. is going up. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, Lincoln police announced that the girl reported missing in Lincoln...
UPDATE: Lincoln police say missing girl has been found safe
William A. Marks Sr.
Plattsmouth Sunday school teacher charged with sexual assault of children dies in custody
Bill, Christy and Regan Lauber will killed in a plane crash Thursday.
NTSB: Plane that crashed in Oklahoma, killing 3, was ‘near vertical’
Steve Julich, who is the acting Sheriff in Fillmore County, was arrested March 20 on suspicion...
Acting Fillmore County Sheriff refused blood-alcohol, field sobriety tests before DUI arrest
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap

Latest News

LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Severe weather across the South
NSP says in the past four hiring cycles, they’ve seen slightly more applicants than in recent...
Nebraska State Patrol sees small uptick in applicants, still pushing for more
For the second time in only months, the Lincoln Children’s Zoo welcomed a new baby giraffe born...
Lincoln Children’s Zoo welcomes second baby giraffe
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden planning to tap oil reserve to control gas prices