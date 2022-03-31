Advertisement

Lincoln Children’s Zoo welcomes second baby giraffe

Kay, the newest giraffe at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
Kay, the newest giraffe at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.(Edit Bay 4 | KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the second time in only months, the Lincoln Children’s Zoo welcomed a new baby giraffe born at the zoo.

Kay, born to mom Allie and dad Joey, is now four weeks old, is healthy and weighs 200 pounds, the zoo told 10/11.

But her birth in February came with challenges. After being born, the Lincoln Children’s Zoo said Allie went into shock and wasn’t able to feed Kay. From there, staff said Kay developed a serious respiratory infection.

“Initially [Allie’s] reaction was unsure what to do,” said Dr. Trent Schrader, the zoo’s veterinarian. “She didn’t have those motherly instincts kick in right away. Those first few hours of life are really important.”

As the infection developed, Shrader said Kay was treated with IV fluids and antibiotics.

“She faced near death experiences,” Schrader said. “There were times when we questioned her survival.”

To help out, The Henry Doorly Zoo collected blood from one of their giraffes to spin out and create plasma. The plasma was transferred to Lincoln where Kay was given a transfusion. Schrader credits that with saving her life.

In the hours following her birth, and the time after her transfusion, zookeepers, including lead giraffe keeper Nikki Page, worked around the clock to feed and monitor Kay to ensure she was properly developing.

“It’s really true that it takes a village to raise a child and that’s no different when you’re raising a giraffe,” Page said.

