Advertisement

LPD: 17-year-old girl safe following report of being human trafficked

(KCRG)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a case of human trafficking involving a 17-year-old girl.

According to LPD, on Wednesday, a 17-year-old girl reported to police that she met a person on social media who she believed was in their 40s and was a resident of Missouri.

Investigators said the girl reported that the person was a truck driver who took her to several states between December 6th, 2021 through February 7th, 2022 where she said they trafficked her at truck stops.

Some of the places the girl reported being taken to include California, Colorado and Kansas City, Missouri, according to police.

LPD said the girl is safe and getting resources, as well as the care that she needs.

Investigators with LPD’s Special Victims Unit are working on the case.

If you are in danger or someone you know is being trafficked and needs help, resources are available. The National Human Trafficking Hotline number: 1-888-373- 7888, which is available to receive calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

You may also text “HELP” to 233722 (or BeFree) to reach the hotline. The hotline provides for over 200 languages; call or text.

For more resources and help in Nebraska, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, Lincoln police announced that the girl reported missing in Lincoln...
UPDATE: Lincoln police say missing girl has been found safe
Crash involving semi halted traffic for hours on I-80 west of Lincoln.
Two killed in I-80 crash west of Lincoln
William A. Marks Sr.
Plattsmouth Sunday school teacher charged with sexual assault of children dies in custody
Bill, Christy and Regan Lauber will killed in a plane crash Thursday.
NTSB: Plane that crashed in Oklahoma, killing 3, was ‘near vertical’
Steve Julich, who is the acting Sheriff in Fillmore County, was arrested March 20 on suspicion...
Acting Fillmore County Sheriff refused blood-alcohol, field sobriety tests before DUI arrest

Latest News

LPD: Woman tries cashing stolen check, leaves state ID behind
Crash involving semi halted traffic for hours on I-80 west of Lincoln.
Two killed in I-80 crash west of Lincoln
Photo courtesy MGN
Nebraska Correctional Center for Women worker arrested
NSP says in the past four hiring cycles, they’ve seen slightly more applicants than in recent...
Nebraska State Patrol sees small uptick in applicants, still pushing for more