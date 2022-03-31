LPD: 17-year-old girl safe following report of being human trafficked

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a case of human trafficking involving a 17-year-old girl.

According to LPD, on Wednesday, a 17-year-old girl reported to police that she met a person on social media who she believed was in their 40s and was a resident of Missouri.

Investigators said the girl reported that the person was a truck driver who took her to several states between December 6th, 2021 through February 7th, 2022 where she said they trafficked her at truck stops.

Some of the places the girl reported being taken to include California, Colorado and Kansas City, Missouri, according to police.

LPD said the girl is safe and getting resources, as well as the care that she needs.

Investigators with LPD’s Special Victims Unit are working on the case.

If you are in danger or someone you know is being trafficked and needs help, resources are available. The National Human Trafficking Hotline number: 1-888-373- 7888, which is available to receive calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

You may also text “HELP” to 233722 (or BeFree) to reach the hotline. The hotline provides for over 200 languages; call or text.

For more resources and help in Nebraska, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.