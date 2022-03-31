LPD: Woman tries cashing stolen check, leaves state ID behind

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a woman tried cashing a stolen check at a bank and left her state ID card behind.

According to LPD, on Tuesday, around 4:50 p.m., they received a report that a 31-year-old woman tried cashing a stolen Land O’Lakes, Inc. check at the Wells Fargo bank off 14th and P Streets.

LPD said bank staff had been alerted to be aware that several Land O’Lakes checks had been recently stolen and forged.

Police said the woman tried cashing a roughly $1,800 stolen check and left the bank when the teller explained that they were going to need to run the check to see if it was valid.

LPD said the woman left behind her state ID card and there is currently a broadcast out for her arrest.

There was no loss, as the check was never cashed at the bank, according to police.

